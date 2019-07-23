North Texas Teachers to Get Between $1,300 to $5,000 Raises

The new school year will bring bigger paychecks for school teachers all across North Texas. (Published 4 minutes ago)

The new school year will bring bigger paychecks for school teachers all across North Texas.

The state legislature passed House Bill 3 back in the spring as part of its plan to increase public funding to independent school districts in Texas. House Bill 3 also requires that districts use part of their increased funding on raises for teachers and other employees.

For the majority of teachers in North Texas, the amount of their raise will not reach the $5,000 level that Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick originally pushed for at the outset of the legislative session.

In the Dallas Independent School District -- the largest school system in the region -- teachers will get between a $1,500 to $5,000 pay increase, depending upon their individual experience and proficiency level.

In addition, the Dallas ISD raised the starting salary for a teacher by $2,000 to $54,000 for the 2019-2020 school year.

In the Denton ISD, the starting salary has been raised by $1,300 to $54,500 for the upcoming school year.

Teachers with one to five years of experience in the Denton ISD will receive a $1,600 raise, and teachers with more than five years of experience will earn nearly $3,000 more in 2019-2020.

In the Frisco ISD, the starting salary has been raised by $1,500 to $54,500 for this new school year.

Like with the other districts, raises for returning teachers in the district will be doled out depending upon experience.

Frisco ISD teachers with one to five years of experience will make $2,000 more in the 2019-2020 school year, and those with more than five years of experience will get a $2,500 raise.

Raw: Texas Tower Imploded

A 12-story former bank building near Houston has been imploded as part of expected new development. Demolition experts on Sunday brought down what was the First Pasadena State Bank Building. Authorities say the structure opened in 1963 but went into foreclosure in the early 1990s and had been empty since 2002. The property is owned by the Pasadena Economic Development Corporation. (Published Monday, July 22, 2019)

On Monday night the Red Oak ISD approved a $3,000 pay increase to the starting salary for teachers, bringing their pay level to $48,000, as well as a $3,000 raise for all current teachers in the district.