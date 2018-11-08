One million dollars raised by Sonic Drive-in’s 10th annual Fall Voting campaign will be donated to several schools in Fort Worth’s independent school districts.

This campaign was completed through Sonic’s Limeades for Learning program which has been a longtime supporter of public school teachers.

"Through Limeades for Learning, teachers from all over the country can submit project requests to philanthropic partner DonorsChoose.org for the classroom resources they need to create an inspiring learning environment for their students," said Christi Woodworth, vice president for public relations for SONIC. "SONIC is proud to support public school teachers like those in the Ft Worth Ind School District, who make a positive impact in their students' lives and in their communities every day."

The Fall Voting campaign, which took place from Oct. 1 to 28, allowed Sonic fans to vote daily for inspiring teacher projects at LimeadesForLearning.com. The project that earned the most votes received a piece of Sonic’s $1 million donation.

Teacher projects ranged from materials like books, flexible seating, and art supplies to robotics kits and Chromebooks, reflecting the innovative learning solutions teachers provide to their students.

For a full list of public school teachers whose projects were funded through Limeades for Learning, including those in the Fort Worth independent school district, visit bit.ly/2OknEV7.