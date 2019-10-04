North Texas Subdivision Has 1.7 Mile Racetrack – in Backyard!

This is probably something you’ve never seen before. Imagine this: A nearly 2-mile race track right in your backyard. It’s a gearheads fantasy, and it’s a one of a kind right here in North Texas.

In fact, it’s so exclusive it exist primarily for the enjoyment of its members.

"I think for a lot of people, it would be their dream to be able to have something like this," said Berkshire Hathaway Home Agent, Frances Kwan.

This property in Cresson, just 25 miles southwest of Fort Wort, is described as a country club for motoring enthusiast. People who don't live in the subdivision can become a member.

When the owner Jack Farr first purchased the property 20 years ago it was only a racetrack. The houses started to come in the early 2000’s. Farr tells us, there are plans to build more homes on the property.

The Villas at Motorsport Ranch is a place you can go to satisfy that need for speed.

"But it’s really the unique location. There’s only a handful of homes on the track that have an unobstructed view," Kwan said.

Those who own or collect high performance, or vintage sports cars, probably already know about this place, it’s been around for nearly two decades. The owner of the property Jack Farr says it’s the first of its kind, in the world.

Kwan just sold a home on the property, one of only a handful that is surrounded by the nearly two miles of track.

"It’s the proximity to the unobstructed view to a race track," Kwan said.

This two bed, two and a half bathroom home is nice with all modern bells and whistles. The entire first floor of the house is outfitted with a six-car garage, that includes two hydraulic lifts, race-deck flooring, built-in cabinets, a full bathroom, and a utility sink.

But even that’s not the most incredible perk.

It’s what lies behind this nearly $500,000 home that has car enthusiasts around the world in love.

"It’s just a lot of fun to be able to go out there and burn some rubber, and be free," Kwan said.