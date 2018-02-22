North Texas Students Send Messages of Support to Parkland - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Students Send Messages of Support to Parkland

By Seth Voorhees

Published at 12:20 AM CST on Feb 23, 2018

    The principal at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is asking schools around the country to send banners with positive messages to his still-grieving students.

    Argyle High School, which shares a connection through the same mascot — the Eagles — is doing just that.

    "I wrote, 'From one heart to another, we stand with you. Sending love and prayers your way,'" said Argyle senior Lizzie Dagg.

    Their words are meant to heal.

    "Basically what we're trying to do is show them that we're there for them. Every student in the country is here for them. Even though we're not face-to-face, we're hand-in-hand," Dagg said.

    "We realize this could happen anywhere. You just don't know when it's going to happen," said Argyle senior Mira Lillard.

    In Argyle, signs greet school visitors, telling them some faculty carry guns to protect students.

    "It breaks your heart. Just coming to school and thinking it may or may not be a safe place is such a hard thing to grasp," Dagg said.

    Argyle students are also writing personal letters to each Parkland student.

    "I think it's really incredible that something like this can reach all the way from Florida to Texas, and we can come together and do something about it," said Argyle sophomore Jaclyn Harris.

