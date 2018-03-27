Kelsey Bowie was one of the seniors surprised with this year’s TCU Community Scholars scholarship, a $250,000 scholarship that will pay for four years of undergraduate studies, Tuesday March 27, 2018.

It was a day of celebration for nine seniors at Sam Houston High School in Arlington on Tuesday.

“I was amazed. This is the best experience of my life,” said Kelsey Bowie, a senior.

Bowie was one of the seniors surprised with this year’s TCU Community Scholars scholarship, a $250,000 scholarship that will pay for four years of undergraduate studies.

Sam Houston is one of 13 local inner-city schools participating in the program.

Bowie has been applying for colleges, while at the same time learning that both of her grandparents were diagnosed with cancer.

With her future now set at TCU, she hopes to one day pursue a career in the medical field.

“I want to make myself one of the best nurses out there… I just want to be that one extra good nurse out there to help patients receive the best care,” she said.

On Tuesday, scholarships were also given out at the Young Men’s Leadership Academy and Dunbar High School.

Students in the program have a more than 90 percent four-year graduation success rate.