North Texas School Districts Prepare for Arctic Blast

School districts across North Texas are taking precautions and alerting parents about what to expect Monday when wind chill values are expected to reach single digits in many places.

Fort Worth ISD emphasized having children dress in layers, including added protection, like hats and gloves for their extremities. The district said it would also make arrangements to ensure buses and schools are warmed up ahead of time, and that students would be allowed inside schools earlier than usual to make sure they keep warm.

Fort Worth ISD will not hold recess outdoors at any of its campuses Monday, and all outdoor athletic events have been either canceled or rescheduled.

A common theme among North Texas school districts was to remind parents whose children take the bus to prepare for the weather.

Dallas ISD said any time temperatures dip below 50 degrees, all of its campuses stay inside. The district said it did not anticipate other effects of the weather.

All of the districts said they would provide further updates on their social media pages.