North Texas School District Allows Employees to Carry Guns

The school board of a North Texas school district voted unanimously Monday to allow employees to carry a gun on campus.

Employees of Paradise ISD -- northwest of Eagle Mountain Lake -- will be allowed to carry firearms following the Monday vote, district superintendent Dr. Paul Uttle said.

Uttle said for an employee to carry a gun on campus, he or she would already need to possess a concealed carry license and then pass the district's training program.

"It's a decision we wish we did not have to make, but in light of recent activities across the country, the board thought it was necessary to protect our students and staff," Uttle said.

Rural Texas School Armed Employees a Decade Ago

As the debate to arm teachers in classrooms continues, NBC 5 heads to a Texas school that's already been arming school employees for more than a decade. (Published Thursday, March 22, 2018)

Uttle added that guns must be concealed when an employee is on campus.