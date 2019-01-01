There's a chance for wintry precipitation to freeze on North Texas roads Wednesday and Thursday, so TxDOT road crews are putting down brine to prevent bridges and overpasses from icing over. (Published Monday, Dec. 31, 2018)

North Texas is bracing for the possibility of winter weather issues this week. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) have already started treating roadways ahead of what could be a messy commute Wednesday morning.

According to TxDOT, the possibility of snow and ice promoted the pretreating of main lanes, bridges and overpasses. Crews are using brine to prevent ice from sticking to the surface of the roads.

NTTA began treating the tollways Monday.

TxDOT reminds that motorists can visit DriveTexas.org for up-to-date road conditions.