North Texas Restaurant Among Best Burger Joints in US

One hamburger stands above the rest in Texas and almost all others in the country, according to a new list of 10 best restaurants for burgers. (Published 5 minutes ago)

North Texas Restaurant Makes TripAdvisor List of Top Burger Joints in the US

North Texans know there's no shortage of great burgers around DFW.

But one hamburger stands above the rest in Texas and almost all others in the country, according to a new list of 10 best restaurants for burgers.

TripAdvisor named Grumps Burgers, with its four locations around North Texas, as the fourth best burger joint in the country.

Their signature burger: "Queso Burger," topped with queso, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.

Stormy Daniels Arrested at Ohio Strip Club

Porn actress Stormy Daniels was arrested at a strip club in Columbus, Ohio. She is accused of illegally touching three vice officers while performing. (Published Thursday, July 12, 2018)

And looking at their website, the folks at Grumps probably aren't surprised. They say they've received burger awards every year they've been open for business.



ONLINE: Grumps Burgers

