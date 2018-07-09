North Texas Resident Claims $2 Million Powerball Prize

Forty-four states participate in Powerball drawings. Find out which state has hit the jackpot the most and what numbers seem to come up most often. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017)

A North Texas resident has claimed a Powerball prize worth $2 million, lottery officials announced Monday.



The resident of Howe, just south of Sherman, claimed a second-tier Powerball prize for the ticket which was purchased at 100 N. Collins Freeway in Howe. The claimant chose to remain anonymous.

The ticket matched all five white ball numbers (4-14-23-27-56) but not the Powerball number (13).

Powerball jackpots start at $40 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the jackpot by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers.