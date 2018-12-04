North Texas Remembers George H.W. Bush

As the nation pauses to remember the life and legacy of the late George H. W. Bush, many in North Texas have personal stories of their own.

“He was such a kind, gentleman,” Steve Kemble of Dallas said. “A loving man with so much integrity.”

Kemble met the Bush family back in 1997 when he was the producer and event planner for the 110th Anniversary of the Gladney Center for Adoption in Fort Worth.

After the event, Secret Service came to get Kemble.

North Texas Delegation Remembers President George HW Bush

Lawmakers arrived back on Capitol Hill today. Some Texas representatives were in the Capitol Rotunda for today's service. Several have close ties to the Bush family. (Published Monday, Dec. 3, 2018)

“I was like ‘oh no!’ That’s frightening,” Kemble smiled. “Then they told me that the former president and first lady would like to speak to me.”

Kemble said the Bush family simply wanted to thank him for the event and let him know how much they enjoyed it.

“That touched my heart. That is a memory I will never ever forget,” Kemble said. “To think that a former president and first lady came all the way back just to say ‘thank you.’ Both of them were lovely, kind [and] wonderful people.”

Kemble said the former president made you feel like you and your work really mattered.

“One of the things that I will always remember about the former president was that when he was talking to you he looked you right in the eyes and he would shake your hand and boy he’s got a firm grip when he shakes your hand,” Kemble said.

He called it a "strong Texas" handshake. The Bush family are proud Texans and a part of the fabric of our statewide community.

“I love the fact that they are from Texas. It’s pride and joy and I think they loved Texas so very very much and have done so much for this state,” Kemble said.

Kemble thinks Bush leaves a lasting legacy for the state and country and he will not soon be forgotten.

“When I heard that he passed away I was just so sad, but there was a side of me that said – OK, now he’s going to get to be with Barbara,” he said.