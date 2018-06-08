Parts of Dallas, Tarrant, Denton, Collin and Wise counties remain in moderate drought while most of the surrounding area is abnormally dry, according to data released this week by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The changes have come in the last month even though the Metroplex remains about two inches above normal for rainfall due to a particularly wet February.

With NBC 5's current 10-day forecast showing no chance of rain, including a string of days in the mid 90s and above, the drought stage may continue to degrade in North Texas.



The worsening drought conditions to serve as a good reminder to observe municipal watering restrictions in place during the summer months. Some of the larger cities with water restrictions are listed below -- if your city is not listed, search your city's web page for watering ordinances.



Arlington - Year-round watering restrictions between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., except for hand watering and soaker hoses. More



Dallas - Watering between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. is prohibited unless done by hand or with a soaker hose. Watering is not allowed on Monday, Tuesday or Friday and residents must follow the twice-weekly watering schedule. More



Denton - Watering restrictions in place from June 1 until Sept. 30, watering between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. prohibited unless done by hand or with a soaker hose. More



Fort Worth - Watering restrictions in place year round and watering between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. is prohibited unless done by hand or with a soaker hose. Residents must follow the watering schedule. More



Frisco - Residents are expected to adhere to the city's Water Efficiency Plan and only water based on the city's weather station data outside the ours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. More



Garland - Between April 1 and Oct. 31 residents can only water twice per week but have the freedom to choose which two days. Watering by hand or with a soaker hose is permitted at any time. More

Grand Prairie - Customers prohibited from watering on Wednesday, Saturday or Sunday or between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Customers must adhere to the city's schedule. More



Irving - Customers are not permitted to water between April 1 and Oct. 31 unless it's done by hand or with a soaker hose. Watering may only be done according to the city's schedule and can not be done on Monday, Thursday or Friday. More



McKinney - Customers are not permitted to water between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. from April 1 until Oct. 31. Watering can be done on a customer's normal trash day and on a second day if necessary. More



Mesquite - Watering is allowed twice weekly, though not allowed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. from April 1 until Oct. 31. Customers have the freedom to choose which days of the week they want to water. More



Plano - Customers are restricted to watering only twice a week from April 1 through Oct. 31, outside the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Customers can choose which days to water, but are asked to avoid watering when rain is in the forecast. More



