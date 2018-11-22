North Texas Refugees Learn Thanksgiving Tradition

The Gateway of Grace Ministry has hosted the dinner for eight years. Founder Samira Page remembers how lonely the holidays were when her family first came to America. (Published 2 hours ago)

Close to 400 refugee families shared a traditional Thanksgiving dinner in Dallas on Thursday.

“When you are new to a country and don’t have any friends or anywhere to go, this is a big deal,” said Page. “I know from my own experience and my family’s experience to have somewhere to go is amazing.”

Page started the tradition with a small group of refugee families around her dinner table. Years later, the dinner has swelled to around 400 attendees.

“For some of our families this is their first Thanksgiving,” said Page. “We are so excited to introduce them to Thanksgiving while for others, this has become a tradition.”

Thursday’s celebration, served at St Matthew’s Cathedral in Dallas, included dozens of volunteers who helped cook and serve the food.

“Our refugee families, they are just families with hopes and dreams and struggles,” said Page. “If you don’t know one just come and visit us, visit with one of the families and get to know them.”