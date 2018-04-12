North Texas Principal Spends Night on School Roof

Sendera Ranch Elementary School principal says 'thank you' to students by sleeping on a school's roof. (Published 54 minutes ago)

The best principals inspire students to reach for the stars and that the sky is the limit. The principal of Sendera Ranch Elementary School in Haslet took that mission literally by spending the night on the roof of the school.

John Booles said it was a way to thank his students for a job well done in their fund-raising efforts.

The students raised approximately $20,000 for the Apex Fun Run which is a fundraiser that helps elementary schools. The money will go to purchase instructional resources, club materials and in the past has helped fund field trips.

Booles’ night under the stars started Wednesday evening and he plans to remain on the roof until students arrive for school Thursday morning.

He said he didn’t get much sleep because of the strong wind he encountered all night.