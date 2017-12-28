North Texas Prepares for Frigid Start to 2018

Cities across North Texas are already getting ready for the big chill. From the roads, to homes, to shelters, people are preparing for sub-freezing temperatures. (Published Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017)

From the roads, to homes, to shelters, people are preparing for sub-freezing temperatures.

The Salvation Army Shelter in Dallas normally opens during the evening and overnight hours, but because temperatures are remaining cold during the day, the shelter is staying open around the clock until there's a warm-up.

They're prepared to open a gym to give more people a place to stay.

The Texas Department of Transportation is also preparing for the possibility of icy conditions. Crews have pre-treated bridges and overpasses, and they will treat main lanes of highways through Friday.

Hardware stores have also been busy. Homeowners are buying faucet and pipe covers to make sure they don't freeze and burst.

Experts say preparing for the cold now can save you hundreds, perhaps thousands, of dollars down the line.

"If it does freeze and your pipes break, you're going to have to pay for a plumber, you might have to redo your drywall, it could mess up your carpet, if you have wood floors. So, really, the simplest steps can really go a long way to help keep your home protected," said Meaghan Callahan, manager of Elliot's Hardware in Dallas.