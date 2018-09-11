The President and CEO of Texas Instruments, Rich Templeton, and his wife Mary will lead the 94th annual United Way campaign.

The United Way of Metropolitan Dallas is counting on a North Texas power couple to help it raise millions of dollars for the community. The President and CEO of Texas Instruments, Rich Templeton, and his wife Mary will lead the 94th annual campaign.

The two will rally support for the organization's 94th year of fundraising, which supports efforts to achieve its goal to prepare at least 60 percent of all high school graduates to succeed in college and careers and move 250,000 out of poverty permanently.

Rich Templeton, who chaired the United Way's annual campaign in 2012 said this time around will be different with his wife on board, whom he calls, "his secret weapon."

He said Tuesday at the kickoff luncheon, "we have a growing community which means we have growing needs and what better way to come back for a second campaign than to share that honor with Mary."

Mary Templeton, for her part, has been involved with the United Way in North Texas for years.

"We hope that we can encourage a second generation of givers, we are all getting older, and want to encourage people whatever way they can, whether it's donating their time, their talent or their money, it really is powerful in making Dallas a stronger community," Templeton said.

The Templetons are the first couple to lead the campaign. They follow Hall of Fame quarterback, Troy Aikman who helped raise a record-breaking $61 million last year.

Jennifer Sampson, President and CEO of United Way of Metropolitan Dallas is confident this year's campaign will have enormous reach.

"They have big dreams for our community and they believe passionately that we have the potential to make those dreams a reality for all the people of North Texas."