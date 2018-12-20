The Aubrey Police Department decided to poke a little fun at a recent video released showing a woman stealing a wreath off of a residence on Thursday.

So much so, that they decided to create a parody based off of Dr. Seuss’ famed holiday classic, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”.

This is what their poem said,

“Every Who Down in Providence Liked Christmas a lot...

But the Grinch,Who lived just north of Providence, Did NOT!

The Grinch hated Christmas! The whole Christmas season!

Now, please don't ask why. No one quite knows the reason.

It could be her head wasn't screwed on just right.

It could be, perhaps, that her shoes were too tight...

If you know this Grinch, just contact the Aubrey Police.

If you are this Grinch, we know you stole the wreath.

On Lakeview Dr., a Snowman you took.

But you really should have had a better look.

For there was a camera over your shoulder you did not see.

...And now you are being sought by the Christmas loving, A. P. D.

Merry Christmas,

-Santa’s Little Helpers

P.S. We love the Cadillac you rolled up in?�������� our number is 940-365-2601... if you want to call.”

The video posted to their Facebook page shows a woman walking up to a home and skulking around for a few minutes, after which she is seen running off with a wreath and flees the scene.

If you or anyone is able to identify the woman seen in the video, they are asked to contact the Aubrey Police Department at 940-365-2601.