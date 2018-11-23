People who beat the crowds to do holiday shopping online face another kind of challenge...package thefts.

The Glenn Heights Police Department in Dallas County has a plan to prevent package thefts this holiday. It's letting residents ship their holiday deliveries to the police department for safe keeping.

"Last year we had a handful of thefts from doorsteps, but a handful is still too many," explained Glenn Heights Deputy Police Chief V.E. Dooley. "As Amazon and these big retailers increase the business of online shopping, this is one of the those crimes that could increase."

The perk is available to Glenn Heights residents between now and December 22. Residents must show I.D. to claim their packages, which can't weigh more than 50 pounds.

"They can easily mail their Christmas packages to our police department and we'll receive those packages and hold them safe until they're able to come pick them up," said Dooley. "It's not just to keep thefts down. It's to connect with the community. When they come up to pick up their holiday package, we can talk to them about their holiday plans, maybe even offer them Christmas cookies or something like that, and you just don't get that in bigger cities sometimes."

Information about the delivery drop-off can be found on Glenn Heights Police Department's Facebook page. The police department in Hutchins is offering a similar service.