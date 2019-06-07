North Texans Show Support for Fallen Officer

About 150 officers and emergency personnel from departments across North Texas came to Medical City Arlington to grieve and show support for Grand Prairie Police Officer A.J. Castaneda. (Published 2 minutes ago)

Friday afternoon officers and emergency personnel from across North Texas came to Medical City Arlington to support the Grand Prairie Police Department and its officer, A.J. Castaneda, who was killed in a crash as he did traffic enforcement on the President George Bush Turnpike Friday morning.

Patrol cars from Grand Prairie, Euless, Hurst, Arlington, Tarrant County, and more filled the hospital parking lot, as well as fire trucks and ambulances.

"I support my community, my Grand Prairie Police officers," said Jonathan Mendez, a Grand Prairie resident who heard the news and came to the hospital to show support for police. "Cause I have a burden in my heart that I care about our officers," Mendez explained.

About 150 officers and emergency personnel lined up to honor Castaneda at the hospital.

Then, at about 3:30 p.m., officers led a slow procession from the hospital to bring Officer Castaneda's body to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office.

Mendez watched from the sidewalk for hours, wanting his police department to know they have his support.

"Keep your head up. We're here for you 100%," Mendez said. "We got it from here."