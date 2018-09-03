North Texas Officer Joins the 'Baby Shark' Challenge

Officer McLearen and his partner Joe Santos of the Aubrey Police Department work off-duty for Northwest Independent School District for football games. After hearing the popular "Baby Shark" song, they decided to use it to show off their more fun side.

They say they enjoy producing light-hearted videos for the public and show they can be fun and do their jobs at the same time. Their department, Aubrey PD, is supportive of their of fun and encourages community policing.

Officer McClaren has his own Facebook public figure page, 'Officer McLovein', where he showcases the fun side of his job.

The Facebook video is embedded below.