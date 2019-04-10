In what has become an annual tradition, hundreds of veterans and first responders will escort a group of Medal of Honor recipients from The Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to Gainesville Wednesday while onlookers are expected line the route with patriotic signs and flags.

Gainesville is once again hosting the annual parade for the Medal of Honor recipients this weekend.

The Medal of Honor is the United States of America's highest military honor, awarded for personal acts of valor above and beyond the call of duty. It is awarded by the president of the United States in the name of Congress.

Dozens of law enforcement agencies and fire departments from North Texas take part in the escort. The motorcade is also expected to include hundreds of motorcyclists from various motorcycle clubs.

North Texas Welcomes Medal of Honor Recipients

The motorcade will depart the southern end of the airport, near Amon Carter Boulevard, at about 4 p.m. and will head up Texas 360 to Texas 114 and then over to Interstate 35W. From there they'll head north through Denton and on to Gainesville.

Along the way, every northbound on-ramp will be closed as the motorcade passes.

In past years, organizers have said the motorcade can stretch as far as nine or 10 miles with more than 500 vehicles participating.

The motorcade will disrupt travel during rush hour. Driver should consider alternative options to avoid delays.