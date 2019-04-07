A first-of-its-kind group for autistic adults held an event that brought smiles to the faces of dozens, but the effects of the group will be felt across the country.

Austen's Autistic Adventures held its first carnival in Wylie, but the effects of the group will be felt across the country.

"Lots of people have autism," 22-year-old Austen Wheeler said. "That means their brains just work a little differently."

Austen has autism spectrum disorder, but doesn't see it as a limitation.

"I want to be an autistic artist, mimic, writer and author all in one," she said with a smile.

"She was in choir and the day-to-day of going to classes and as soon as she turned 18 all that just stopped," her mother Jamie explained. "I realized that there had to be a lot of other people out there like her with the same problem – too much time on their hands not enough to do."

In 2017, Jamie came up with the idea that became Austen's Autistic Adventures.

"We created this program so they get out every single day -- five days a week -- and we do all kinds of different things," Jamie said. "We do art, we do bowling, we do bingo, we go to museums, we do cooking classes."

"We do mini golf and go carts and other activities," Austen added. "It's really good, because we go out in the community every day."

Though the need is high, services like this are not plentiful.

"[We are] the only one in the country that meets daily," Jamie said.

The group of around 50 average in age from 19 to 23 years old. Beyond their adventures, their events are vital to their continued growth.

"They need to get out and keep those skills fresh so that they are more employable," Jamie said. "When their social skills decline so too does their employability."

In an aging autistic population, their continued growth becomes increasing important.

"What happens is they just become isolated and that's not good for them and it's not good for the community," Jamie said.

It's estimated that in the next decade, more than 500,000 teenagers will become adults and age out their school-based services -- leaving parents to deal with finding services on their own.

"I'm a lower middle class person and everything for her after 18 was enormously expensive. I don't think it's fair that only people with means have outlets for their children," Jamie said.

Now they are building friendships that will last a lifetime.

"Who wants to be alone all their lives? Everyone needs friends," Jamie said.

Jamie said she hoped the Austen's Autistic Adventures model would expand across North Texas, and that other groups across the nation would become inspired to start daily programs.