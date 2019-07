A Grayson County judge sentenced a Denison mother to 50 years in prison Wednesday after her 12-year-old son was beaten and starved to death.

Jennifer Anne Arndt, 36, had pleaded guilty in March to one count of injury to a child.

She and her husband, 35-year-old John Howard Arndt, were charged in October with one count each of injury to a child causing severe bodily injury and endangering a child.

