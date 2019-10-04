North Texas Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Child Exploitation - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Child Exploitation

A North Texas man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for child exploitation violations

By Hannah Jones

Published 7 minutes ago

    A North Texas man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for child exploitation violations on Wednesday. The man was acting as a host to international foreign exchange students.

    Joseph Patrick Mosher, 50, pleaded guilty on March 19, 2019, to two-counts of sexually exploiting children. He was sentenced Oct. 2 to 360 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan.

    Mosher must also pay a $50,000 fine, and a $10,000 assessment pursuant to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act. He must also forfeit $50,000 from the sale of his home.

    This sentence was announced by U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown of the Eastern District of Texas. This case was investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations and the Carrollton Police Department.

