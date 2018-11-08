North Texas Man Remembers Victims of California Bar Rampage

A North Texas man worked alongside at least two of the victims killed in a mass shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, Thursday, November 8, 2018.

A North Texas man is remembering some of the 12 people killed in a rampage at a California country bar.

Witnesses say the gunman opened fire the moment he walked into Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks outside of Los Angeles.

Cell phone video shows the moment when survivors dove for cover, bullets flying across the dance floor as the gunman unloads.

Arriving officers are immediately met with gunfire and victims are pouring out.

Anguished Father of Thousand Oaks Shooting Victim Speaks After Learning of Son’s Death

Jason Coffman speaks to the media after finding out his son Cody Coffman was among those shot and killed inside the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California. “This is so hard,” he said tearfully. (Published Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018)

Among the dead, Sargent Ron Helus who was one year away from retirement, 18-year-old Alaina Housely, and Borderline Employee Sean Adler, who leaves behind a wife and two sons.

“Sean was like a father figure, best friend, brother to you,” said Jake Weiss, a friend and former co-worker.

Weiss, who moved to Grand Prairie in January, worked security at the Borderline Bar.

He also coached a local high school wrestling team alongside Sean Adler.

“He could be a real get up in there if you need to get in your face, or take you aside put your arm around you and talk to the kids. He was the best of both worlds to have there,” Weiss said.

Another victim, 23-year-old Justin Meek, worked security with Weiss.

12 Killed, Gunman Dead, in Shooting at SoCal Bar

At least 13 people are dead, including a sheriff’s sergeant and a gunman, after a shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, on Wednesday night. (Published Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018)

Meek is credited with heroically saving lives during the shooting.

“Justin, you know, he could sing he could dance, he could kick your butt if he needed to. He is what all of us should strive to be,” Weiss said.

Dozens inside the Borderline Bar also survived the Las Vegas concert shooting last year.

Now the country music community is coping with another tragedy in the wake of the country's latest mass shooting.

“People try and tear us down. We just come back stronger,” Weiss said.

The gunman, 28-year-old Ian Long, served five years in the Marines.

He was found dead inside the bar.

A motive for the attack hasn't been identified.