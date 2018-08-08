North Texas Man Can't Get Car Title After Dealer Goes Dark

A McKinney man bought a used car for his daughter, and more than a year-and-a-half later he still can't get the car registered. He says it's all because of the dealer. (Published Friday, July 14, 2017)

A McKinney man bought a used car for his daughter, and more than a year-and-a-half later he still can't get the car registered. He says it's all because of the dealer.

"It's been sitting more than anything," Jermaine Sapp said.

The car has been sitting idle because the dealer where he bought the car hasn't given him plates or a title.

He says every time he asks Magnum Auto Group for help they send him an email with an attachment of a temporary tag.

"Like I said I have a bunch of temporary tags that I have gotten from him," Sapp said. "And here's two more."

Magnum Auto Group appears shut down. The doors are chained shut, and the garage in the back appears leased to another company. Neighboring businesses tell NBC 5 the owner shows up here and there but not regularly. We had no luck reaching anyone by phone either.

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles says Magnum has lost its license, and they've heard many stories just like Sapp's of cars where the title was never received. Sapp said when he visited the dealership several months back, trying to get a title, the owner told him then that others were complaining, too.

The dealership has since closed, and Sapp hadn't been able to contact the owner any longer.

"He told me initially, out of his mouth, that I'm not the only person having a problem like this with him," Sapp said.

Sapp couldn't figure out why the dealer wouldn't provide the paperwork for cars they sell. He wondered if the car was stolen, but police checked the VIN and it appeared the car was not reported stolen.

Sapp then filed a complaint with the DMV against Magnum. The state is helping him get a title to finally get legal and his daughter's car on the road.

"Just simple, a title. I just want a title," Sapp said.

If you have a problem, make sure you file a formal complaint. The DMV has steps you can take to get a plate if your dealer walks off without giving you all the paperwork you need.

