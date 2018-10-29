North Texas Interfaith Leaders Say Unity Needed Now More Than Ever

The sign outside Temple Shalom in Dallas says "Hate Has No Home Here." Still, police patrol the parking lot more frequently than they used to before a gunman killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

"It's not just the Jewish community that's been affected," said Rabbi Andrew Paley. "It's all of us, and when one part of our community is hurting and another part of the community is crying, then we know we've made some real progress toward the humanity and the humility and the holiness that our communities and our cities really need."

Paley is among the interfaith leaders of Faith Forward Dallas at Thanksgiving Square. He, along with Imam Omar Suleilman and Rev. Dr. Daniel Kanter spoke with NBC 5 about what they believe contributed to the violence, and what needs to happen now.

"That could have easily been a mosque," said Suleiman, who is also with the Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research. "It could have been anybody."

All three faith leaders believe the shooting was sparked by words.

"Well, when you create an environment of divisiveness, people respond," explained Kanter. "And people respond with extremes."

"Words have consequences," said Suleiman. "All politicians, no matter what side or what party they represent, need to recognize the weight of their words,"

Suleiman said he is leading a letter writing campaign for Muslims to write Jews. The goal is to promote dialogue and the notion that we are more similar than different. "Let's not underestimate in moments like this, the power of a gesture of love," he said.

"We have to stand up and say this is not ok," said Kanter. "We've got to come together and create spaces of safety and love."

On Monday at 7:00 p.m. Congregation Beth Israel will hold a "Service of Memorial, Healing, and Resilience" in honor of the 11 people who were shot and killed at Tree of Life Synagogue.

