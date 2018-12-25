North Texas Hospitals Welcome Christmas Day Babies

Isaias, right, and Noah, left, were born at Methodist Health System hospitals on Christmas Day, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018.

Receiving double presents on Christmas Day is in play for North Texas babies born Dec. 25.

Some of newborns welcomed Tuesday at Methodist Health System hospitals in North Texas included Isaias and Noah.

Born at 7:50 a.m., Isaias is the boy the dark green and red hat. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces, and "has quite a set of lungs on him," the hospital said.

Isaias has a 6-year-old brother named Mateo and a 2-year-old sister named Kenia.

Michigan Cop Uses Cruiser to Stop Sleepy Wrong-Way Driver

An officer is being credited for using his patrol car to stop a sleepy driver who was going the wrong way on a highway in western Michigan. (Published Friday, Dec. 21, 2018)

Noah is the boy in the hat with lighter green stripes. He was born at 8:46 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

Noah has two older sisters, ages 4 and 8.