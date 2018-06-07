North Texas Home to the Hottest Property on the Internet

SAN FRANCISCO - JANUARY 30: A for sale sign is seen on a single family home January 30, 2008 in Vallejo, California. December sales of existing single family homes in the Bay Area dropped more than 38 percent from a year ago, according to the California Association of Realtors. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

Usually the most popular properties are beach-front mansions in California or loft apartments in New York City, but not this week.

Realtor.com reported the most popular property on its website, during the last week of May, was nowhere close to an ocean or even located in a big city.

It was a barn in Texas.

The barn, a high-end mix of country living and luxury amenities, is a 3,000 square-ft. home on five acres in Weatherford. The four-bedrooms and three-bathrooms included do not even account for all the room left for the animals - or the seperate guest house.

It's listed at just under $400,000 dollars.