High School Holds 5-Hour 'Salute-A-Thon' Honoring Veterans

This Veterans Day weekend, a group of North Texas high school students will take part in a Texas-size salute to those who have served our country.

The Mansfield High School JROTC will host a "Salute-A-Thon" Saturday afternoon, where for five straight hours they'll stand around the flagpole in front of the school and salute the American flag.

They'll head to the school immediately after they finish participating in the City of Mansfield's Veterans Day Parade, which starts at 10 a.m.

"Every branch out there, they served, they fought — they were there," said Makayla Salas, a student cadet in the MHS JROTC program. "They helped us get this nation."

The students say it will be a challenge — but really a drop in the bucket compared to the jobs our military veterans have done.

"You go out and ask a bunch of people that are veterans — they'll tell you they'd do it all over again," said Jordan Wierzbicki, who is also a cadet in the program. "That's not something normal. That's something admirable people do. And so it's always worth extra time — a moment of silence, saying the Pledge of Allegiance, saluting the flag."

The students say they'd love for members of the public to stop by the school and join them for any amount of time.

"Everyone has a part to play," said Asher Wells, another cadet in the program. "Everyone has something to do."

The event will also serve as a fundraiser to help the students get to a national drill team competition. If you'd like to help, you can make donations online. Donations will be accepted through Nov. 11.

