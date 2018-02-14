Look out for a Texas connection in Wednesday's episode of "Megyn Kelly Today."

Fort Worth chef and restaurateur Tim Love will whip up a Valentine's Day meal he promises is "sexy, yet not too terribly hard to prepare."

Love serves up steak and strawberry shortcake with Megyn Kelly, starting at 9 a.m.

"Almost everyone loves a great steak, so you are sure to impress with this meal," Love told "Today." And who doesn’t love a strawberry shortcake?"

Want to see the recipe? Head over to today.com for all the details.

ONLINE: Eat Your Heart Out With Steak and Strawberries

