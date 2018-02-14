North Texas Grillmaster Cooks Up 'Sexy Steak & Strawberries' on 'Megyn Kelly Today' - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
BREAKING: 
NBC's Daytime Olympics Coverage
OLY-DFW

North Texas Grillmaster Cooks Up 'Sexy Steak & Strawberries' on 'Megyn Kelly Today'

By Deborah Ferguson

Published at 5:22 AM CST on Feb 14, 2018

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Germany    		72312
    2
    Netherlands    		54211
    3
    Norway    		35311
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    North Texas Grillmaster Cooks Up 'Sexy Steak & Strawberries' on 'Megyn Kelly Today'

    Look out for a Texas connection in Wednesday's episode of "Megyn Kelly Today."

    Fort Worth chef and restaurateur Tim Love will whip up a Valentine's Day meal he promises is "sexy, yet not too terribly hard to prepare."

    Love serves up steak and strawberry shortcake with Megyn Kelly, starting at 9 a.m.

    "Almost everyone loves a great steak, so you are sure to impress with this meal," Love told "Today." And who doesn’t love a strawberry shortcake?"

    Feb. 14 Olympics Photos: Shaun White Wins 100th Gold for US

    [NATL] Feb. 14 Olympics Highlights in Photos: Shaun White Wins 100th Gold, Kim Jong Un Impersonator Attends Hockey Match
    David Ramos/Getty Images

    Want to see the recipe? Head over to today.com for all the details.

    ONLINE: Eat Your Heart Out With Steak and Strawberries

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices