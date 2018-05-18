North Texas Graduate Finishes 13 Years of Perfect Attendance

A Prestonwood Christian Academy graduate is wrapping up thirteen years of perfect attendance before heading off to the University of Texas this fall. (Published 3 hours ago)

At Plano's Prestonwood Christian Academy, 125 graduates will receive their diplomas Friday night. While all of them will receive some kind of recognition for 13 years of hard work, only one will be acknowledged for an entire school career of perfect attendance.

From kindergarten through 12th grade, Aleigha Kelley has never had a sick day, missed school for vacation or played hooky. It was a first in PCA’s history.

Kelley said the accomplishment started with a sibling rivalry. After her older brother made it to every day of school for 13 years, she strived to do the same.

"I figure if he can do it, I can do it too," Kelley said.

It wasn’t always easy to do. It often meant sacrifice, ending out of town trips early.

"I was rushing home on a flight, sometimes at four in the morning just to make sure I was at school at eight a.m.," Kelley said.

She said achieving perfect attendance required self-care, rest and preparation.

There was a scare that her streak would come to an end a few years ago when swine flu circulated. Though she tested positive, it happened at the start of a three-day weekend, over which she managed to recover.

Through perseverance and dedication she learned that showing up actually was the key to success. She never had to figure out what work she missed or make up a test.

"Every time a teacher had something to say, I was always in class listening to it and really absorbing the lesson," Kelley said.

It is a lesson PCA’s Director of Guidance and College Counseling Ron Moss said translates to people of all ages - not just students.

"The inspiration of what [presence] represents, that there is a purpose that requires me to show up and to be my best, I think that would go a long way worldwide if more of our hearts were in that place," Moss said.

Now, presence is engrained in Kelley. She plans to show up to every class, every day when she enrolls at the University of Texas this fall to study biology on a pre-med track.