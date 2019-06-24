As Dallas deals with levels of violent crime not seen in decades, a North Texas funeral home is stepping in to help out a grieving community.

"It is very difficult -- sometimes it is hard for me to watch the news, but it is also an opportunity for me to minister to people to know that there are those out here that care for them," said Christie Moore, owner of Mansfield Funeral Home.

The funeral home will provide free basic funeral services and a free casket for victims of violence during this upswing.

"It definitely helps with the grieving process. It lightens that burden so that they don't have to have sleepless nights figuring out how to pay for their loved one's service," Moore said.

US Attorney Lays Out Next Steps After Billion-Dollar Cocaine Bust

Bill McSwain, United States Attorney for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, addressed the media Friday following a billion-dollar cocaine seizure at the Philadelphia seaport. (Published Friday, June 21, 2019)

Moore was born and raised in North Texas and says her heart is breaking with each death and this is something that she can do to offer some peace of mind.

"They are not prepared to carry this load of financial burden and so it is our job to make sure that we help them," Moore said.

For more information call 817-453-3009 or visit Mansfield Funeral Home.