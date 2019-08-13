Tuesday, the Plano Police Department along with Plano Fire-Rescue will offer free active shooter response training.

"Unfortunately, the world we live in today, it has become necessary," Plano police Sgt. Courtney Pero said. "In this case, [this] could make the difference between life and death in a situation should something like that happen."

The seminar is meant to help prepare everyday people in everyday situations.

"No matter what the situation is, we prepare in advance for a situation we hope will never occur," Pero said. "If we have some training we have something we can think about."

Plano Fire-Rescue teaches a bleeding control segment during the training.

"The idea is to give people the tools they need to survive something like this or certainly increase their ability to survive [and] lesson their target availability should they be in a situation like this," Pero said.

The training is Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 7-9:30 p.m. at the Plano Event Center (2000 E. Spring Creek Parkway).

ONLINE: Registration is free, but participants must sign up to attend. Click here to register.

ONLINE: You can watch a recording of a past seminar HERE.