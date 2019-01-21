Family of Missing Man in Syria Hopes Message Reaches Trump

A North Texas family is making a direct plea to President Trump to help find their missing father in Syria. (Published 6 minutes ago)

Majd Kam-Almaz is a U.S. citizen who traveled the world in his work as a therapist. His family said he was working with Syrian war refugees in Lebanon when he crossed the border to Syria to visit family after his father-in-law passed away. He was last seen being detained at a checkpoint in Damascus on February 15, 2017.

For the last two years, his family said they have worked with the U.S. State Department behind-the-scenes. After initially learning Kam-Almaz was held in a Syrian prison, the family said the Syrian government later back-tracked and claimed no knowledge of Kam-Almaz.

The family is going public after nearly two years, they said, in hopes of reaching President Trump.

Maryam Kam-Almaz and Ula Kam-Almaz, two of the 61-year-old’s children, told NBC 5 they believe their father is alive and held by the Syrian government. They believe President Trump’s intervention would help them find their father and secure his release.

“We know he values American citizens,” said Ula Kam-Almaz. “If he can do his best and we know he can to bring him back home safe.”

“We’ve seen how successful and how much effort you’ve put in bringing back detained hostages,” said Maryam Kam-Almaz. “We’d love for you to also value our father’s life and bring him back home safely to his family where he belongs and to the country he loves.”

Kam-Almaz said their father grew up in the United States after immigrating with his family when he was six years old. Kam-Almaz’s elderly mother lives in the Washington D.C. area, some of his family live in North Texas. Kam-Almaz often stays with his daughter in Grand Prairie.

The family said they don’t know why Kam-Almaz would be held by the Syrian government. His family said he was not politically active or an activist.

“He never took sides or anything,” Ula Kam-Almaz said. “We’re not quite sure why, that’s the question that we’ve had for quite a while.”

In a statement to NBC News, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said, “The U.S. Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad have no greater responsibility than the protection of U.S. citizens overseas. The U.S. government is in regular contact with the Kamalmaz family regarding this case. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment.”