North Texas Family Searches for Missing Father

Merlin Earl Butler, 67, was last seen early Monday, March 12, in the 1300 block of Quail Lane in Arlington.

A North Texas family is desperately searching for their father, 67-year-old Merlin Earl Butler, who was last seen early Monday.

Merlin Butler's son, Merrick Butler, said his father is hard of hearing, legally blind, and a frail diabetic who needs insulin to survive. He left his medications behind at the independent living facility where he lives, on the 1300 block of Quail Lane in Arlington.

Another resident at the home reported hearing Merlin stumbling around early on the morning of March 12, and found him resting on a sofa. Later, when Merlin didn't show up for breakfast, they checked his room and he was gone, and has not been seen since.

Merlin's son says no money has been taken from his father's bank account.

It is believed he was wearing a gray shirt and jeans.

Arlington police sent out a tweet asking for the public's help in finding the man.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911.