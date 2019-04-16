North Texas Family Searches Tornado Rubble for Wedding Ring

In the days following a tornado outbreak that hit the small town of Alto, Texas, a Fort Worth woman has put out a desperate plea to find her mother’s wedding ring. (Published 2 hours ago)

In the days following a tornado outbreak that hit the small town of Alto, Texas, a Fort Worth woman has put out a desperate plea to find her mother's wedding ring.

Kerrie Bell said her mother and stepfather stopped at the Caddo Mounds State Historic Site Saturday on their way back from the Woodlands to their hometown of Azle.

The couple was in their van when the EF-3 tornado hit and flipped them. Bell's mother later died as a result of her injuries.

They later realized Bell's mother's wedding ring, which she wore throughout her 34-year marriage, was missing.

"I'd love to give it to my little sister. It's not worth a lot, but emotionally it would mean a lot to us," Bell said.

Bell said they've been back to the site with metal detectors, but haven't been able to find it among the destruction. She's hopeful someone picked it up and can get it back to the family.

The ring is gold with a solitary diamond stone. The band is a size four or five -- sized to fit her petite mother.

Bell can be found on Facebook as Kerrie Joplin-Bell. She's also posted the details on the Facebook group "Tornado of 4/13 Lost & Found."