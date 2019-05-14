North Texas Fallen Officers Honored in Washington, D.C.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial was held Monday night in Washington, D.C. as part of National Police Week. (Published May 14, 2019)

This week, across the nation, we pause to remember police officers killed in the line of duty.

It’s a part of National Police Week with ceremonies and vigils planned throughout North Texas.

Monday night in Washington, D.C., hundreds gathered on the National Mall for the 31st Annual Candlelight Vigil with four North Texas officers memorialized this year.

Dallas officer Rogelio Santander, Richardson officer David Sherrard, Dallas motorcycle officer Sr. Cpl. Jamie Givens and Cpl. Garrett Hull from Fort Worth Police Department were all recognized as a part of the candlelight vigil.

Dozens of Fort Worth officers and Hull’s family are traveling to D.C. to attend ceremonies throughout the week.

"I know that I'm about to see my husband's name on the national memorial and that makes it so more real," Hull’s wife Sabrina Hull said. "So, I've been talking my way through it — and just wrapping my brain around the reality of what our lives are from here on out."

Thursday, May 16, Plano police will hold a memorial service honoring the Texas peace officers killed in the line of duty during 2018. The mother of fallen Richardson officer Sherrard will be a part of the ceremony. It is at 11 a.m. in Plano City Council Chambers at City Hall.