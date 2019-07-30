North Texas Ends July on a Dry Note - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Ends July on a Dry Note

By Samantha Davies

Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 55 minutes ago

    There's a slight chance for rain Tuesday along a weak frontal boundary for parts of the area. If you live south of DFW there's a 20% chance for an isolated storm

    As July comes to an end, most will not see rain through July 31. Looking back, only three days at DFW Airport picked up any measurable rainfall. This month only 0.78 inches of rain fell, leaving us with deficit of 1.27”. The normal rainfall for the month of July is 2.05 inches.

    Photo credit: NBC 5

    Thanks to record rainfall during the spring of 2019, DFW has a surplus for the year. The rainy spring also kept drought conditions at bay.

    Photo credit: NBC 5

    The latest Drought Monitor shows a few areas west of DFW that are abnormally dry. There is no indication that drought conditions will return to North Texas this summer.

    The long range forecast for the start of August calls for near normal to slightly above average rainfall.

    Photo credit: NBC 5 News

    Latest Video Forecast

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

    Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

