North Texas Ends July on a Dry Note

There's a slight chance for rain Tuesday along a weak frontal boundary for parts of the area. If you live south of DFW there's a 20% chance for an isolated storm
As July comes to an end, most will not see rain through July 31. Looking back, only three days at DFW Airport picked up any measurable rainfall. This month only 0.78 inches of rain fell, leaving us with deficit of 1.27”. The normal rainfall for the month of July is 2.05 inches.
Thanks to record rainfall during the spring of 2019, DFW has a surplus for the year. The rainy spring also kept drought conditions at bay.
The latest Drought Monitor shows a few areas west of DFW that are abnormally dry. There is no indication that drought conditions will return to North Texas this summer.
The long range forecast for the start of August calls for near normal to slightly above average rainfall.
