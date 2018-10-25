North Texas Dance Studio Starts Program for Kids with Special Needs

At Royalty Dance Academy in Rockwall, students of all abilities are welcome in a new program created for kids with special needs. (Published 36 minutes ago)

Nearly every night of the week at Royalty Dance Academy, there’s one class that’s primary focus isn’t strength, technique or rhythm. Instead, it’s just about having fun.

Those classes are part of a new program launched this school year for kids with special needs, which has been a dream for owner Amy Connolly for several years now.

“They should have the same opportunities that any other kid that comes to dance class gets,” said Connolly.

Growing up with an uncle with Down syndrome, Connolly watched the joy dance brought him and knew it was something she could pass on to others.

So for the last couple of years, she’s worked with the local school and other youth organizations to figure out how she could get Sug’s Showstoppers off of the ground, named in memory of her late uncle who first gave her the idea.

“My hope is that he’s watching from Heaven, and not just smiling with us but dancing,” said Connolly.

Classes started in September, and Connolly knew she was on to something when two classes quickly grew to five.

To give each kid the attention they need, she’s worked to keep enrollment in each of those classes to just 10.

Each student is then paired with a “buddy,” one of the studio’s dancers who can help them with choreography and even raise money so that parents aren’t saddled with the financial burden of classes.

It’s a model Connolly hopes can be an inspiration to other programs and activities to give kids of all abilities a chance to participate.

“Seeing their faces light up when they walk in the studio, and they’re in dance class… It’s just rewarding to see that. That was my true goal behind all of this is to have a family feel but an environment that everyone can thrive in,” said Connolly.