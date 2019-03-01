North Texas Contractor Found Guilty of Theft

A North Texas contractor accused of stealing from a local business and church has been found guilty of theft. (Published 4 minutes ago)

His customers said Kevin Kissire took large deposits of money, promised to come back and finish the work, then ran off with the cash.

After NBC 5 Responds starting looking into Kissire's business and aired numerous stories, Kissire was indicted for felony theft. A jury found him guilty of that charge on Friday.

The contractor was ordered to five years probation, 100 hours of community service and he was also ordered to pay $40,000 in restitution.

NBC 5 reached out to Kissire's attorney but he had no comment.