North Texas Communities Gather to Pray for Healing, Peace

This week, North Texans are taking a moment to pause and remember the communities around the country that have been rocked by tragedy.

Cathedral Guadalupe in downtown Dallas on Wednesday will hold a special mass in honor of those who lost their lives. The service begins at 7 p.m., and at 8 p.m., the church bell will toll once for each person who died during mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio.

Tuesday, Fort Worth held a community gathering and prayer service.

"Evil acts like this are meant to tear us apart, so it's even more important that we come together as a community," Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said.

Price was joined by faith and community leaders who hoped to lift up the people of El Paso and Dayton and the victims of the Gilroy shooting.

They prayed for healing, deliverance and peace in these times of turmoil across the nation.

Price said she had also spoken to El Paso mayor Dee Margo and offered insight from a mayor’s standpoint.

"Obviously he's devastated. It's just an awful lot to process if you are the mayor and it is in your city," Price said. "He is holding El Paso strong and he's an incredibly fine man and he will move that city forward."