City Investigated for Turning Down Muslim Cemetery Proposal

The City of Farmersville says it is cooperating with the United States Department of Justice, which is investigating whether the city violated the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act. (Published 2 hours ago)

The city of Farmersville in Collin County is being investigated by the United States Department of Justice for a city council decision last year not to allow a Muslim cemetery on the edge of town.

"It's time to put this behind us," said Mayor Randy Rice, who took office 3-months ago. "We have no choice but to approve."

In a press release, the city said it has been cooperating with the DOJ in its investigation into whether the city violated the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act when the city council disapproved of allowing a Muslim cemetery on a 34-acre parcel on the edge of town at Highway 380 and County Road 557.

The Islamic Association of Collin County purchased the land for $500,000 with the intent to make it a cemetery. It's been a 3-year battle. Asad Rahman, attorney for the Association wouldn't comment on any specifics, but told NBC 5 they are "trying to resolve it with the city".

According to the last census of the Association of Religious Data Archives, the Muslim population in Collin County in 2010 was nearly 23,000. That's more than quadruple the number from the previous census in 2000.

"They have the right to use their land as they see fit, as long as it fits within the law," said Rice. "From what I see, they have the right."

Mayor Rice said the issue has divided his small town in the name of religion.

"It's just not right," said Troy Gosnell, who lives in Farmersville. When asked if he took issue with the addition of any cemetery, or this particular cemetery, Gosnell replied, "Well, I have issues with Islam."

"It's going to take time to heal wounds," Mayor Rice remarked. "At the end of the day, we're all neighbors. We've got to live as a community."