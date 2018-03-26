Between the rapid expansion of bike-sharing across the region and a greater emphasis on staying active, it seems like there are more bikes in North Texas than ever before.

Multiple cities are busy working to make sure people have safe places to ride them.

The City of Dallas says 56 miles of new bike trails and 26 miles of new, marked bike lanes are paid for and currently under development.

They'll help expand upon the city's existing network that includes 160 miles of bike trails and 45 miles of striped bike lanes.



Meanwhile, the City of Fort Worth is putting the finishing touches on a $200,000 restriping project that will include new bike lanes all around TCU.

The project is part of the city's larger, long-term plan to add 1,000 miles of bike trails and bike lanes to their existing system.

The City of Arlington has developed a master plan that calls for and identifies routes for nearly 140 miles of new bike trails and bike lanes.

They're currently building out their trail system at River Legacy Park to connect to neighboring Grand Prairie. The $1.3 million project is expected to be complete by mid-September.

And in Irving, city officials say they're focused on adding new bike lanes as they rebuild streets, which is what is currently taking place along Las Colinas Boulevard.

