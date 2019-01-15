North Texas Business Wants to Hire Furloughed Workers Impacted by Government Shutdown - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Business Wants to Hire Furloughed Workers Impacted by Government Shutdown

Published 16 minutes ago

    One North Texas business is offering temporary contract work to people impacted by the partial government shutdown.

    Peek's Floor Co. said it has openings for 50 to 100 people to anything from maintenance to filing.

    "We were talking about how ridiculous this government furlough is, the shutdown is. Just sad," Owner John Stacy said. "And now we hear these folks aren't getting a paycheck, we need to offer some jobs to these guys. Let's put some of these people to work."

    Anyone who's interested can call Stacy at 972-963-0467. Peek's Floor Co. has locations in Dallas, Frisco, Grapevine, Flower Mound and Richardson.

