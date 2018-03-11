North Texas Boy Sets Out to Feed the Homeless for Easter Sunday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Boy Sets Out to Feed the Homeless for Easter Sunday

By Lexie Houghtaling

Published 4 hours ago

    A North Texas boy plans to serve 250 homeless people on Easter Sunday, Sunday march 11, 2018.

    Easter Sunday is just a few weeks away, and this year a North Texas boy is planning to serve those who won’t get a warm meal for the holiday.

    5th grader Jaxson Turner decided for his 11th birthday, instead of getting presents he would serve the homeless a meal for Easter.

    “I feel like they don’t have what we have, and we need to give it to them,” he said.

    He is used to his mom cooking his family a big meal every Sunday.

    “My mom would always make a big deal about Sunday dinners, and I would like to give that to people who don’t have it,” he said.

    After setting up a GoFundMe account, Turner has since raised over $10,000.

    “I’m really emotional about it, because Jaxson is doing something big,” said his mother, LaKeicee Turner.

    He plans to serve a meal to around 250 people at Dallas LIFE on Easter Sunday at 4pm.

    If you would like to volunteer or donate to the cause, head to their GoFundMe page.


