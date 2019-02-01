North Texas Boy Featured in Super Bowl LLIII Ad

When you watch the Super Bowl, do you watch for the game, or the commercials? Aidan Braswell will be watching for a commercial, his.

"Very excited and nervous at the same time," Braswell said. "I was just lucky, I guess!"

14-year old Braswell is featured in an ad for Children's Health, where he's been treated for muscular dystrophy his whole life. "They're just so nice to me and make me feel like I'm a kid there and stuff," said Braswell. "They always listen."

The ad campaign is called 'Kids Rock.'

"We take our inspiration from the kids," said Keri Kaiser, Chief Marketing Director at Children's Health. "We're here to make life better for children, and it's really easy when you can draw inspiration from kids who just don't let this get in their way."

Braswell has been taking acting classes, but the Children's ad is his first job.

"Acting was just kind of a thing I always thought was cool my whole life," Braswell said. His goal? "Be famous one day."

The 'Kids Rock' commerical will air in the North Texas market after the first half of the Super Bowl, before the halftime show.