It's been nearly three years since a Dallas teen was last seen by her family and friends -- and police say the trail has gone cold.

Now, the Texas Center for the Missing is launching a new campaign that they hope will help find her.

The group has teamed up with a company called Clear Channel Outdoor Americas, which has agreed to show Maria Elizalde's picture on nearly a dozen of their digital billboards across the DFW region for the next month.



Elizalde was reported missing on Nov. 25, 2015. Her mother, Kathleen Rodriguez, says the then-16-year-old Elizalde had been outside that evening -- and when she called her kids in for the night, her daughter never came.

Dallas police said investigators found no indications of foul play -- and noted she had been reported as a runaway on multiple occasions.

Still, Rodriguez said none of her friends and family in Texas or in Mexico seem to know where she's gone. She's dedicated nearly all of her free time since then to looking for her daughter.



"You have to have hope and you have to have faith," Rodriguez said with tears in her eyes. "I have two other small children that depend on me and I have to be there for them. There are days where it's really hard, where I don't think I can do it. But somehow I manage."

Clear Channel estimates that the billboards will generate about three million impressions over the next month.



Rodriguez said she's grateful for the exposure they're giving her daughter's case and asks that anyone with information come forward.

"I'm not gonna stop looking," said Rodriguez. "I love her."

If you think you see Elizalde or have any information about where she may be, you're urged to call Dallas Police at 214-744-4444.