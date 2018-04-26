Local Clothing Designer Makes His Mark at NFL Draft

While watching the NFL Draft Thursday night, you may have noticed some sharp-looking suits with a special nod to the players' college teams. Those unique threads were born right here in North Texas. NBC 5 talked to the founder about the path to having his own showcase at the NFL draft. (Published 9 minutes ago)

While watching the NFL Draft Thursday night, you may have noticed some sharp-looking suits with a special nod to the players' college teams. Those unique threads were born right here in North Texas. NBC 5 talked to the founder about the path to having his own showcase at the NFL draft.

An idea that started on paper three years ago has turned into something you can touch, feel and wear, all from the Grand Prairie home of CEO Carlton Dixon.

"No fashion experience, I will say that, no fashion experience. I always liked to dress decently," Dixon said.

Dixon comes from the world of athletics, a former high school coach and basketball player at the University of Texas. His company, Simply Sophisticate, is now the only one licensed to use NCAA logos in suit linings.

Attorney Gloria Allred Addresses Press After Cosby Verdict

"The #MeToo movement has arrived, and is well," the attorney said. (Published Thursday, April 26, 2018)

"We have a little local flavor right here with the Mustangs," Dixon said, showing off the SMU-printed lining of one suit coat.

That distinction has brought a dedicated following of coaches, alumni and players.

"I can talk to them about how the suit increases that confidence going into the game," Dixon said.

Inside AT&T Stadium Thursday night, the 4th overall pick of the NFL Draft, Denzel Ward, and the 14th pick of the night, Marcus Davenport, were both wearing Dixon's creations, along with a dozen more at watch parties across the country.

"[I'm] looking forward to seeing those guys walk across the stage, of course in our stuff but it's just gratifying to help play a part in their special day," Dixon said.

For many it's their first experience stepping into a suit, and a big step toward their futures.

Cosby Sex Assault Retrial: Guilty on All 3 Counts

Comedian Bill Cosby has been found guilty on three counts of aggravated assault related to an encounter with a former Temple University employee, Andrea Constand, in his Cheltenham home. (Published Thursday, April 26, 2018)

"We want to dress you like a pro," said Dixon. “It may not be in pro athletics but you’re gonna go pro in something, as a banker, as a lawyer, as something so we want to talk to them about that next phase.”

Several of the guys the team has fitted have already said they're coming back for wedding suits once they find a girlfriend, Dixon said.