North Texas Airports Set to Draw Even Bigger Crowds in 2019

With the economy still humming and fares that continue to be near record lows, more people are flying on U.S. airlines than ever.

That's meant increasingly crowded terminals at North Texas' two major airports, a situation that's set to intensify in 2019 with both DFW International and Love Field planning for significant passenger growth.

At DFW, 15 new regional gates in the Terminal E satellite building will support as many as 100 additional daily flights from American Airlines, pushing the airport's total passengers over 70 million for the year. At Love, Southwest is going to try to fit an additional 15 daily flights onto its 18 gates, bringing its total number to 195 per day.

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Mornings News.

